90-year-old woman who protested against pension delay dies

March 31, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

A 90-year-old woman, who had protested against the delay in the distribution of welfare pension, died on Sunday due to age-related health issues.

Ponnamma, a resident of Karuppupalam, near Vandiperiyar in Idukki, grabbed headlines after she staged a protest sitting on a chair in the middle of the road connecting Vandiperiyar and Vallakkadavu in Idukki on February 8 against the delay in the distribution of welfare pension.

Following the intervention of the Vandiperiyar police, Ponnamma had ended the protest.

According to relatives, the failure to submit the income certificate delayed her pension. Later, the officials issued an income certificate and she received pension for a month. Six months’ pension was still pending for the woman, her relatives said. The United Democratic Front (UDF) leadership provided her two-months’ pension.

