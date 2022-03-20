90 % of State’s population suffering from gum disease

Survey finds tooth decay is prevalent in 60-68% of Keralites

Survey finds tooth decay is prevalent in 60-68% of Keralites

Thiruvananthapuram

Over 90% of the State’s population is suffering from gum disease and in 55% of the population, it is in advanced stages, according to a recent survey conducted by the Dental wing of State Health Services.

According to the survey (held amongst a sample of 10,000 people from across the State, during 2019-20), tooth decay is prevalent in 60-68% of Keralites.

Yet, oral hygiene and care continues to be a neglected area in the State.

As with most non-communicable diseases (NCDs), oral diseases are chronic and because these are linked to socio economic inequalities in society, remains mostly untreated.

There is a proven relationship between oral and general health, with diabetes linked with the development and progression of periodontitis.

There is thus, an urgent need to address oral diseases among other NCDs as a global health priority, dentists point out, on the occasion of World Oral Health Day (March 20)

WHO has pointed out that oral diseases and conditions share modifiable risk factors with the leading NCDs like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes. These risk factors include tobacco use, alcohol consumption and unhealthy diets high in free sugars. There is a causal link between high consumption of sugars and diabetes, obesity and dental caries.

The study by the Dental wing of the State Health Services also found that malocclusion or misalignment of teeth is prevalent in 35% of the child population, while birth defects like clefts is found in two out of 1,000 newborn babies. Dental fluorosis, caused by excessive intake of fluorides and which affects the teeth enamel, was found endemic to Palakkad and Alappuzha districts.

The prevalence of oral cancer among Keralites was found to be 14 per lakh population. However, the prevalence of those with pre-cancerous diseases of the mouth, was found to be 140 per lakh population

“Poor oral hygiene, genetic factors, the high prevalence of diabetes, stress, smoking and viruses have led to an explosion of peridontal diseases in the community. Pre-cancerous conditions inside the mouth are also on the rise, even among those who are not tobacco users, which is often linked to stress and depression too, “ says Manikandan G.R. , Consultant Periodontist, Government Urban Dental Clinic, Thiruvananthapuram

Following a good oral hygiene routine, taking care of dental problems without delay and regular self examination of the mouth for red or white patches or non-healing ulcers are very important for general health, he says.