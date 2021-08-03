9 tribal students in Wayanad clear CLAT

KALPETTA

03 August 2021 21:24 IST

7 of them are from particularly vulnerable Kattunayakkan community

As many as nine tribal students in Wayanad have cracked the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

“I want to be a good lawyer after completion of my course,” says Mridula, 16, of the Varachamkunnu Kattunayakkan tribal hamlet at Chundakkolly, near Pambra, in the district.

Along with Mridula, six other candidates of the Kattunayakkan community, a particularly vulnerable tribal group, have cleared CLAT.

“I am dreaming of the highest office of the judicial system of the country to bring marginalised sections such as my community to the mainstream. My senior K.K. Radhika cracked CLAT last year, which inspired me to appear for the test,” she says.

Mridula, the eldest daughter of Suma, a worker under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, secured 258th rank in CLAT in the Scheduled Tribe category. She has also got admission at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) provided three-month training for 27 tribal students, including 23 girls, to appear for the test. Eight students among them, R.G. Ayana, P. Sreekutty, A. Ammu, K.K. Anagha, M.K. Adithya, M. R. Akhil, R. Rahul, and Divya Vijayan, have passed the test and are awaiting allotment in various national law universities, K. Rajesh, sub-judge, Wayanad, said.

The training programme was conducted at the Model Residential School for tribal children at Kaniyampetta adhering to the COVID-19 protocol, Mr. Rajesh, also the secretary of the DLSA, said.

The faculty of the Central University of Kerala, Thiruvalla campus, Lloyd Law College, Noida, and Law College, Kozhikode, besides volunteers of the Increase in Diversity Increase in Accessibility, an NGO, and LLB students of the NUALS, Kochi, gave lessons via videoconferencing.

“The low representation of tribespeople in the country’s legal system prompted the DLSA to train the students for CLAT,” Mr. Rajesh said

The Integrated Tribal Development Project, Wayanad, supported the programme.