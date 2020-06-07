Kerala

9 test positive in Kollam

Nine more persons from Kollam, eight of them expatriates, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.

A 51-year-old woman is the only contact case and the Health Department has traced the source of infection to a relative.

Others include a Vettikavala resident who travelled on Kuwait-Thiruvananthapuram flight IX1596 on May 28 and 51-year-old Kalluvathukkal resident who arrived on Kuwait-Kochi J9-1405 flight on May 27. Both Another patient is a 42-year-old Kalluvathukal resident who reached Thiruvananthapuram airport from Abu Dhabi on May 27.

A 42-year-old woman who had travelled to Kochi from Kuwait on May 27 and a 46-year-old Nedumbana resident who arrived on Riyadh-Thiruvananthapuram flight AI 928 on May 31 are also among those who tested positive.

A 33-year-old woman and her six-year-old son too tested positive on Sunday. They had travelled from Kuwait to Thiruvanathapuram on May 28 and were in home quarantine.

Another patient had travelled from Russia to Kannur on AJ 1946 Air India Flight. The 20-year-old Thirumullavaram resident had reached Kannur on May 31 and was in quarantine. The ninth patient is a 42-year-old Pathanapuram resident who was in institutional quarantine after her arrival from Kuwait on May 27.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 10:59:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/9-test-positive-in-kollam/article31773927.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY