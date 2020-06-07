9 test positive in Kollam

Nine more persons from Kollam, eight of them expatriates, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.

A 51-year-old woman is the only contact case and the Health Department has traced the source of infection to a relative.

Others include a Vettikavala resident who travelled on Kuwait-Thiruvananthapuram flight IX1596 on May 28 and 51-year-old Kalluvathukkal resident who arrived on Kuwait-Kochi J9-1405 flight on May 27. Both Another patient is a 42-year-old Kalluvathukal resident who reached Thiruvananthapuram airport from Abu Dhabi on May 27.

A 42-year-old woman who had travelled to Kochi from Kuwait on May 27 and a 46-year-old Nedumbana resident who arrived on Riyadh-Thiruvananthapuram flight AI 928 on May 31 are also among those who tested positive.

A 33-year-old woman and her six-year-old son too tested positive on Sunday. They had travelled from Kuwait to Thiruvanathapuram on May 28 and were in home quarantine.

Another patient had travelled from Russia to Kannur on AJ 1946 Air India Flight. The 20-year-old Thirumullavaram resident had reached Kannur on May 31 and was in quarantine. The ninth patient is a 42-year-old Pathanapuram resident who was in institutional quarantine after her arrival from Kuwait on May 27.