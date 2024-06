Nine students were injured when an uprooted tree fell on them in front of Karimpuzha Higher Secondary School at Ottappalam near here on Friday afternoon.

The accident took place around 3.30 p.m. when the students were returning home after school hours. The injured students were admitted to a private hospital at Mannarkkad.

Their injuries were not serious, said hospital sources.

