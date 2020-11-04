9 initiatives under Alappuzha Heritage Project

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the completed and upcoming projects under the Alappuzha Heritage Project on Tuesday.

ALAPPUZHA

04 November 2020 00:43 IST

Chief Minister inaugurates four completed schemes for regaining the town’s good old grandeur

Clean, pollution-free canals will increase the tourism potential of Alappuzha, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating through videoconference four completed projects and the launch of work on nine upcoming initiatives under the Alappuzha Heritage Project on Tuesday.

“Alappuzha lost its glory owing to lack of civic sense. Now, we have completed the first phase of the Alappuzha canal rejuvenation project. Once the entire project is finished, Alappuzha will regain its good old grandeur,” the Chief Minister said.

The four initiatives completed under the heritage project included port museum building, Soukar Masjid buildings, a Miyawaki forest and phase 1 of canal rejuvenation.

New projects

The projects launched are Alappuzha beach beautification, renovation of the 150-year-old Alappuzha sea bridge, a new maritime signal museum, heritage museum, a new office for the State Coir Corporation, Gandhi museum, Phase II of canal rejuvenation, conservation of Leo XIII School and the Gujarat heritage centre.

Funding

The ₹208.25-crore Alappuzha Heritage Project aims at giving a facelift to the Venice of the East by modifying 20 museums, 11 memorials and five public places.

The heritage project is being implemented under the guidance of the Muziris Project Ltd.

The project is funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (₹162 crore), Department of Tourism (₹35 crore), Department of Coir (₹10 crore) and Department of Harbour (₹1.25 crore).

A painting camp organised by the Lalithakala Akademi was also opened. It features top artists, whose work will be exhibited at the port museum.

Port museum

The port museum was set up by renovating godowns close to the old port office, near the Alappuzha beach. It is likely to be opened to the public in February 2021.

The Soukar Masjid has been a place of worship of the trading Halai community of Muslims who migrated from Porbandar in Gujarat in the 19th century.

The afforestation programme using the Miyawaki method was done on 20 cents of land near the port museum.

The upcoming heritage museum will use the warehouse property of the erstwhile Seth Brothers. The Gandhi museum will be set up in the godown of the Madura Company. The second phase of the canal renovation project will cost ₹14 crore.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran presided.