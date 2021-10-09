Kerala

9 hurt as military truck overturns

Nine persons, including eight soldiers, were injured when a military personnel carrier truck overturned on the National Highway

544 at Kanjikode near here on Saturday.

The truck was heading for Thiruvananthapuram from Secunderabad carrying 18 soldiers of the Madras Regiment’s 11th battalion. It

overturned while trying to save a pedestrian who crossed the highway.

The injured soldiers were identified as Santhosh, Bimalesh, Balu, Murthy, Marutharaj, Anandaraj, Vinod and Manoj Kumar. They were admitted to Government District Hospital here. Their injuries were not serious.

The pedestrian hit by the truck crossing the road was identified as Sivaraman from Kanjikode. He was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur.


