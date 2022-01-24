8,980 new cases in district

Seven-year-old girl dies of infection

Thiruvananthapuram district recorded 8,980 COVID-19 cases and 9,017 recoveries as the active caseload stood at 57,486 on Sunday.

Ten more recent deaths have been attributed to the infection, taking the district’s death toll to 6,749.

A seven-year old girl from Aruvikkara succumbed to the disease on Friday.

The other deceased were aged between 52 years and 87 years. As many as 283 COVID-19-infected people were hospitalised in various parts of the district on the day.

Isolated

With this, the number of people who have been isolated in hospitals in the district stood at 1,768.

A total of 10,1257 people are currently in quarantine either in their homes or in institutions.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has tested positive for COVID-19.

He has been quarantining in his official residence here in the absence of any serious difficulties. All public functions scheduled by the Minister for the next few days have been called off, his office has informed.