₹89.5 lakh for setting up safety measures on NH

December 20, 2022 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KOLLAM

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has sanctioned ₹89.5 lakh for setting up safety measures from Punalur to Kottavasal, which is part of the National Highway. The amount has been sanctioned as per an estimate prepared by the project director after visiting Punalur. An estimate of ₹12 crore has been prepared for the reconstruction of the Valakode bridge and this also includes the amount required for land acquisition. While the construction of the Anchal bypass is in the final stage, the work on the Ayur-Anchal road is progressing. Steps are also taken to resolve technical issues related to the Punalur bypass and the retender process has been completed for the Yeroor-Edamon road. The road development works in the Punalur constituency will be completed in a time-bound manner, said P.S.Supal, MLA, after presiding over a review meeting. Municipal chairperson Nimmi Abraham, vice chairman V. P Unnikrishnan, public works standing committee chairman D. Dinesan and other officials were present.

