894 test positive in Kottayam

Kollam has 746 cases and Pathanamthitta 554

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 894 persons testing positive for the disease on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 884 persons including two health workers contracted the virus through local transmission.

With 72 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Manjoor, which recorded 51 cases .

As many as 1,014 persons recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 5,177. Meanwhile, 54,623 persons remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Kollam

Kollam reported 746 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,924 recoveries on Sunday. While 742 patients contracted the virus through contact, the others include one NRI and three health workers.

At present the district has 42,417 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 24,51,834. While 1,315 persons completed home quarantine on Sunday, the Health Department has traced 3,81,127 primary and 20,912 secondary contacts of the cases. The test positivity rate in Kollam is 11.2%.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 554 persons tested positive for the disease during the day. Of this, all but one contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of two cases were yet to be ascertained.

With 40 cases, Ayiroor reported the highest number of cases, followed by Pandalam, which reported 36 cases. The disease also claimed six lives in the district