892 new COVID-19 cases in Wayanad

As many as 892 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Tuesday. The test positivity rate (TPR) in the district was going up and the TPR on Tuesday was 25.96%, said District Medical Officer R. Renuka. The TPR on Monday was 18.66%, she added.

Of the new cases, 880 patients, including nine health workers, were infected through local contact and 12 people had returned from other States.

The district has so far reported 49,315 COVID-19 cases, including 2,693 cases from the Scheduled Tribe community. Of those, 34,311 people have recovered from the disease, including 665 persons on Tuesday.

The total number of active cases was 13,917. As many as 35,464 persons were under observation, said Dr. Renuka.