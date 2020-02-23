8,91,577 students to appear for HSE exams

Thiruvananthapuram

23 February 2020 21:33 IST

It will get under way on March 10

This year’s Plus One and Plus Two Higher Secondary Examinations (HSE) will get under way on March 10. As many as 8,91,577 students will appear for the examinations.

The number of students appearing for the Plus Two examinations is 4,52,752. Of them, 3,78,322 are school going regular candidates. There are 50,890 open school candidates, and 22,131 compartmental candidates.

Of the regular candidates, 1,97,970 are girls and 1,80,352 boys. Boys outnumber girls in the open school category. While the number of boys is 31,159, the girls total 19,731. As many as 16,070 boys will appear for the compartmental examinations, compared to 6,061 girls.

The maximum number of candidates sitting for the examination is from Malappuram – 80,051. The number of regular candidates taking the examination from Malappuram district is 57,755, while the least is from Wayanad – 9,667.

Malappuram also tops in the number of open school candidates – 19,095. Pathanamthitta has only 42.

As many as 498 (487 regular students and 11 compartmental) students will appear for the examination from the Gulf region, 1,268 from Lakshadweep, and 754 from Mahi.

Of the total number of students appearing for the examination, 1,93,029 belong to the science stream; 1,43,111 to commerce, and 1,15,015 to humanities. But for science (1,06,997 girls), boys outnumber girls in both humanities (59,296 boys) and commerce (82,097 boys).

As many as 1,417 students will take the examination in the technical category.

The Plus One examinations will see 4,38,825 sit for the examination. Of them, 3,81,500 are regular school-going students. While 56,104 are open school candidates, 1,221 will appear for the exam in the technical category.

Of the regular candidates, 1,96,659 are girls and 1,84,841 are boys. In the open school category, boys (34,805) outnumber girls (21,299) and in the technical too (959 boys, 262 girls). The maximum number of students appearing for the examination is from Malappuram – 80,490. The least is from Wayanad (11,397).

As many as 490 students will appear for the examination from the Gulf region, 944 from Lakshadweep, and 650 from Mahi.

Of the total number of candidates taking the examination, 1,80,381 belong to the science stream, 1,38,914 to commerce, and 1,18,309 to humanities. Girls outnumber boys in both science (99,902 girls) and humanities (59,301 girls). In commerce, 80,159 boys and 58,775 girls will take the examination.