890 new cases in Kottayam

866 in Alappuzha, 500 in Pathanamthitta

The strict containment measures notwithstanding, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 890 people testing positive for the virus infection.

Of the fresh cases, 887 people including three health workers contracted the virus through local transmission. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of the district stood at on the higher side at 10.25%.

With 81 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Ettumanur , which recorded 57 cases .

As many as 525 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 5,309. Meanwhile, 25,513 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Alappuzha

The district reported 866 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. It also recorded one COVID-19-related death. The test positivity rate for the day stood at 8.75%.

Of the new cases, 817 people contracted the disease through local contact, while the source of infection of 49 others remains unknown. The 866 cases include 87 logged from Alappuzha, 47 from Mararikulam South, 40 from Cherthala, 31 from Mannancherry, 27 from Thuravoor, 25 from Devikulangara, 22 each from Kuthiathode and Vayalar, 21 from Cherthala South, and 20 each from Bharanikavu, Pathiyoor, and Puliyoor.

Meanwhile, 639 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload climbed to 8,847.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 500 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of these cases, 497 people contracted the disease through local transmission. The contact source of three cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 8.3%.

With 27 cases, Kadambanad reported the highest number of cases, followed by Anikkad with 26 cases . The disease, meanwhile, claimed five more lives in the district.

With 422 recoveries on the day, Pathanamthitta currently has 4,602 active cases.

(With contributions from bureaus in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta)