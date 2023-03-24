89-year-old man, tested COVID positive, dies in Kannur

March 24, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KANNUR

An 89-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died in Kannur. According to the Health department, T.K. Madhavan, a native of Muzhapilangad, died at a private hospital on Thursday. He was found positive for COVID-19 while he was under treatment for other health problems. According to the hospital authorities, he arrived at the hospital with fever, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and pneumonia. He had Parkinson’s disease and was bedridden. COVID-19 alone could not be cited as the reason for his death, the doctor who treated him said. Mr. Madhavan was accompanied by his relative, who showed no symptoms of COVID-19, he added. Health officials said that three more people were under Covid-19 treatment in Kannur.