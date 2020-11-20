89 papers rejected in Wayanad

KALPETTA

20 November 2020 22:22 IST

Of the 4,866 nominations filed for the upcoming civic body polls in the district, 89 were rejected in the final scrutiny held here on Friday. Five of the 136 nominations filed for the district panchayat; nine of the 808 papers for three municipalities; four of the 411 for the four block panchayats, and 71 of the 3,511 nominations for 23 grama panchayats were rejected. Of the total 4,866 candidates, 1,960 are from the general category, 1,933 are women, 360 members of Scheduled Tribes, 155 members of Scheduled Castes and 432 candidates are from ST (women) category.

