89 fresh cases in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

24 August 2020 21:50 IST

As many as 89 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, 86 persons contracted the virus through local transmission while the remaining cases came from outside the State.

Kottayam municipality continued to lead the tally with 16 cases, followed by Vaikom municipality with 11 cases. Kangazha panchayat reported seven cases while Vijayapuram witnessed six fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 63 persons recovered from the disease during the day. The number of active cases in Kottayam currently stands at 1,051.