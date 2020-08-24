Kerala

89 fresh cases in Kottayam

As many as 89 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Monday.

Of the fresh cases, 86 persons contracted the virus through local transmission while the remaining cases came from outside the State.

Kottayam municipality continued to lead the tally with 16 cases, followed by Vaikom municipality with 11 cases. Kangazha panchayat reported seven cases while Vijayapuram witnessed six fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 63 persons recovered from the disease during the day. The number of active cases in Kottayam currently stands at 1,051.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 24, 2020 9:52:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/89-fresh-cases-in-kottayam/article32431812.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story