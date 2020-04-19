88 local bodies on State’s hotspot list

The Health Department has issued orders declaring the COVID-19 hotspots in the State.
Eighty-eight local self-government bodies (including Corporations, Municipalities and panchayats) have been declared as hotspots on the basis of the number of positive cases, primary contacts and secondary contacts in each region.
Can change
As disease transmission pattern changes, these hotspots would be re-assigned. However, a place would be dropped from the hotspot list only after weekly data analysis, a statement issued by the Health Minister, said.
Three in capital
Thiruvananthapuram has three hotspots, including city Corporation, Varkala municipality and Malayinkeezh panchayat.
Kollam has five, Alappuzha (3), Pathanamthitta (7), Kottayam (1), Idukki (6), Ernakulam (2), Thrissur (3), Palakkad (4), Malappuram (13), Kozhikode (6), Wayanad (2), Kannur (19) and Kasaragod (14)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.