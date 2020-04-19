Kerala

88 local bodies on State’s hotspot list

Number of positive cases a criterion

The Health Department has issued orders declaring the COVID-19 hotspots in the State.

Eighty-eight local self-government bodies (including Corporations, Municipalities and panchayats) have been declared as hotspots on the basis of the number of positive cases, primary contacts and secondary contacts in each region.

Can change

As disease transmission pattern changes, these hotspots would be re-assigned. However, a place would be dropped from the hotspot list only after weekly data analysis, a statement issued by the Health Minister, said.

Three in capital

Thiruvananthapuram has three hotspots, including city Corporation, Varkala municipality and Malayinkeezh panchayat.

Kollam has five, Alappuzha (3), Pathanamthitta (7), Kottayam (1), Idukki (6), Ernakulam (2), Thrissur (3), Palakkad (4), Malappuram (13), Kozhikode (6), Wayanad (2), Kannur (19) and Kasaragod (14)

