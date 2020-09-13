88 COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

13 September 2020 05:01 IST

As many as 88 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Saturday. Of the new cases, 65 persons contracted the virus through local transmission while nine came from abroad. Among those infected are a police officer and a health worker.

The contact sources of 18 cases are yet to be identified. Meanwhile, the RT-PCR tests conducted posthumously on a 72-year-old woman and an unidentified person in Parumala confirmed that they had not died of the viral infection. With this, COVID-19 fatalities in Pathanamthitta, as released by the district administration, came down to 31.

With 189 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 1,060 active cases.

Advertising

Advertising