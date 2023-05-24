88 cases of ticketless travel detected in Railways

May 24, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A ticket-checking special drive conducted by the Southern Railway in the Thiruvananthapuram division has detected a total of 88 cases of ticketless travel. A fine amounting to a sum of ₹30,160 was levied from the ticketless passengers, said a release from the Southern Railway here on Wednesday.

The drive was conducted between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kottayam stations by a special team led by S.M Sharma Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Thiruvananthapuram Division with objective of to prevent ticketless travel. UTS Mobile App awareness program was also conducted for the benefit of unreserved passengers.

It is essential for all passengers to possess valid tickets during their journey. The railways proposed to conduct more intensive ticket checking to check ticketless travel in the wake of rise in ticketless travel especially among students, said the release.

ADVERTISEMENT