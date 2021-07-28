87.94% pass in Plus Two exams

Thiruvananthapuram

28 July 2021 19:31 IST

48,383 students bag A+ in all subjects

Close on the heels of a record pass percentage in the SSLC examinations, the pass pecentage in the Plus Two higher secondary examinations also touched a high of 87.94 this year, the second highest since grading was introduced in 2007.

The pass percentage this year is an improvement of 2.81 percentage points over 85.13% last year.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty announced the results of the Plus Two higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations on Wednesday.

Of the 3,73,788 students who appeared for the examinations held in April, 3,28,702 became eligible for higher studies.

The number of students who got A+ grade in all subjects was 48,383, more than twice the number last year (18,510).

The number of schools which had 100% pass was 136 (11 government schools, 36 aided, 79 unaided and 10 special schools). Last year, it was 114. As many as 621 students in the open school category and one in Art stream also had A+ in all subjects.

Girls outperformed boys this time too. As many as 93.8% girl candidates became eligible for higher studies, as compared to 81.59% for boys.

The pass percentage for the various streams was - Science – 90.52, Commerce – 89.13, Humanities- 80.43.

Aided schools registered the maximum pass percentage – 90.37, up from 88.01 last year.

Government schools registered a pass percentage of 85.02, up from 82.19 last year.

Unaided schools had a pass percentage of 87.67, an increase from 81.33 last year.

In the open school category, the pass percentage was 53, much above 43.64 in 2020.

In the Technical stream, the pass percentage was 84.39, down from 87.94 last year.

In the Art stream, conducted at Kalamandalam Art Higher Secondary School, the success rate was 89.33%, down from 98.75% last year.

Those who did not become eligible for higher education can appear for the Save-a-year (SAY)/Improvement examinations from August 11. The last date for applying for these examinations is July 31. The higher secondary practical examinations for students who could not appear for the examinations earlier will be held on August 5 and 6.

The last date to apply for revaluation, photocopy, and scrutiny is July 31.

VHSE results

In the vocational higher secondary examinations, 80.36% regular students cleared Parts 1,2, and 3 and became eligible for higher studies under the Continuous Evaluation and Grading (Regular-cum-Modular) scheme). This was an increase from 76.06% last year.

As many as 87.73% cleared Parts 1 and 2 and became eligible for trade and skill certificates. The pass percentage last year was 81.8.

In the Continuous Evaluation and Grading (Revised-cum-Modular) scheme) private category, 40.17% of the candidates emerged successful.

In the Continuous Evaluation and Grading scheme private category, 56.45% students became eligible for higher studies.

In the National Skills Qualifications Framework scheme (regular), 77.09% qualified for higher education. Of the 5,992 students, 4,619 qualified for higher education.

Ten government schools and five aided schools had 100% results. As many as 239 students had A+ in all subjects. It was 88 last year.

The practical examinations as part of VHSE SAY examinations will begin on August 6.