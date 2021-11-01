Kerala

878 cases in capital

The district recorded 878 COVID-19 cases and 754 recoveries as the number of active cases stood at 1,1497 on Sunday.

A test positivity rate of 11.8% was registered.

The district administration has placed 48,236 people in quarantine.

The existing containment zones in Chembakathinmoodu and Parayil wards of Edava grama panchayat, and Decent Mukku and Chittiyakode wards of Navaikulam grama panchayat, and Thekkumbhagam ward of Kadakkavoor grama panchayat, have been lifted.

Micro-containment zone

The micro-containment zone in Aiswarya Nagar Residents Association area in Edavacode ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has also been withdrawn.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 1, 2021 12:42:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/878-cases-in-capital/article37276141.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY