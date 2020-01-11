876 families from Ithikkara to get house: Minister

Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma has said that 876 deserving families from Ithikkara block panchayat will receive land and house in the next phase of LIFE Mission.

She was inaugurating a family meet of the LIFE Mission beneficiaries from five panchayats at Parippally here on Saturday.

While 963 houses were sanctioned, 809 have been completed and 156 are in the final stages of construction. Kalluvathukkal panchayat, that completed 340 houses, has maximum number of beneficiaries in the block.

Adalat

As part of providing the beneficiaries various services as part government welfare schemes, an adalat was held in connection with the event.

Over 20 departments participated in the adalat, which took up 476 complaints, among which 263 were resolved.

The adalat addressed complaints related to various pensions, issuing of ration card and Aadhaar card, services offered to the differently abled and the elderly.

M. Naushad, MLA, who inaugurated the adalat, said that flats would be constructed for the homeless in the next phase.

G.S. Jayalal, MLA, presided over the function. Ithikkara block panchayat president S. Laila, vice president V.S. Lee and district panchayat member N. Raveendran spoke on the occasion.

The beneficiaries of the LIFE Mission in Kollam Corporation include 1,885 families.

While 275 families completed the construction in the first phase, 1,610 families moved to their own houses in the second phase.

In Kottarakara block panchayat, 881 houses were sanctioned and 776 completed. In the first phase there were 178 beneficiaries from five grama panchayats including 152 from the Scheduled Castes and 26 from general category.

Fifty among the 53 houses sanctioned in 2016-17 were completed and 20 beneficiaries completed the construction in next year.

In the first phase of the mission, 46 houses were constructed through the Scheduled Caste Development Department.

A sum of ₹4,44,85,918 was spent for completing construction works in the first phase. Among the 584 beneficiaries, 473 completed construction in the second phase.

Sasthamcotta block panchayat completed 1,021 houses in two phases spending ₹37,9819,000.