87.5 sovereigns of gold ornaments stolen from house at Manacaud

July 07, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Gold ornaments worth 87.5 sovereigns were stolen from a house at Manacaud in the Fort police station limits.

The ornaments were stolen from the residence of Balasubramania Iyer, the police said. The family members were away on a pilgrimage to Thiruchendur when the theft took place.

On their return on Friday morning, they discovered the loss and raised the alarm. The house was found broken into, but it was not immediately clear how many people were involved in the crime.

The ornaments, usually kept in a bank locker, had been taken out on Wednesday in connection with the upanayanam ceremony of Mr. Iyer’s grandson.

The initial plan to return the ornaments to the locker the same day did not work out as banking hours were over. The next day, the family left for Thiruchendur after deciding to return the ornaments once they returned on Friday.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident..