873 cases in Wayanad

127 people recover; active caseload 5,363

The district registered the highest number of COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, as 873 people, including five health workers, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday.

While six persons, who came from other States, were among those who were diagnosed with the disease, 127 people recovered on the day.

The district has so far reported 35,747 cases. Of them, 29,377 have recovered.

As many as 5,363 persons are undergoing treatment and 15,578 persons, including 2,848 persons on Saturday are under observation now.

Meanwhile, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said an average of 1,300 COVID tests were being conducting in the district in a day. The daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the district was going up and the TPR in the past seven days was 15.9%, Ms. Abdulla said.