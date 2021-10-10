872 test positive in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

10 October 2021 20:58 IST

846 persons recover from disease

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 872 persons testing positive for the disease on Sunday

Of the fresh cases, 863 persons contracted the virus through local transmission.

With 98 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kaduthuruthy, which recorded 38 cases.

As many as 846 persons recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 3,806. Meanwhile, 40,910 persons remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

739 in Kollam

Kollam reported 739 new cases of COVID-19 and 76 recoveries on the day. While 737 patients contracted the virus through contact, the others include two health workers. At present the district has 27,607 persons under observation. A total of 4,869 persons completed home quarantine on Sunday.

The test positivity rate in Kollam is 14.42 %.

584 in Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 584 persons tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, all persons contracted the virus through local transmission.

With 51 cases, Chenneerkkara reported the highest number of cases, followed by Pathanamthitta municipality, which reported 30 cases. The disease also claimed two lives in the district

With 331 recoveries on the day, the number of active cases stood at 6,641.

(With inputs from Kollam and Pathanamthitta bureaus)