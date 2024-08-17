872 pending files in Kerala Education department cleared at Kozhikode adalat

As many as 872 pending files in the General Education department were cleared at an adalat held for the purpose in Kozhikode on August 17 (Saturday).

The adalat catered to north Kerala districts. Minister V. Sivankutty later told the media that 2,100 applications had come up at the meeting. Of those cleared, 460 were related to appointments. He said another State-level mega adalat would be held in August-end or early September at the office of the Director, General Education, and the Secretariat at Thiruvananthapuram. Those who had missed the regional-level adalats could attend it.

This is the third such event held in the State. Earlier, similar adalats were held at Kollam and Ernakulam to clear the files pending in southern and central Kerala districts. Of the 4,591 applications received, 2,648 had been sorted out. Those related to appointments were around 1,128. Official sources said a total of 43,749 of the 1,05,000 pending files in the department could be cleared so far at the regional-level and district-level events and others held at district educational offices and assistant educational offices in the State.

