8,710 MSMEs established in Alappuzha

December 21, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Industries department has succeeded in drawing investments to the tune of ₹444.42 crore and generating 18,437 jobs in Alappuzha district under the ‘Samrambhaka Varsham’ (Year of Enterprises) project in eight months. During the period, 8,710 ventures have been established in the district.

As part of the project, the government aims to establish one lakh Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across the State including 9,666 MSMEs in Alappuzha in 2022-23. Officials of the District Industries Centre (DIC), Alappuzha, said the district had achieved 90% of the target. A declaration in this regard was made by District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja recently. “Alappuzha is the first district in the State to cross the 90% milestone. Of the total enterprises opened, 46% are in the trade sector. The service and manufacturing sectors account for 35% and 19% respectively,” said an official.

Among the taluks, Mavelikara has achieved cent per cent target, a first in the State. Both the Mavelikara assembly constituency and Mavelikara block panchayat have achieved hundred per cent target. Bharanikavu block also achieved the target.

Samrambhaka Varsham is implemented by the Industries department with the backing of various departments and agencies including planning, cooperation, labour, finance, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, local bodies, Kudumbashree and lead bank. A district-level committee headed by the District Collector is monitoring various aspects of the project.

