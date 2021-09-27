870 test positive in Kottayam

488 cases in Pathanamthitta district

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 870 people testing positive for the disease on Monday

Of the fresh cases, 864 people including one health worker contracted the disease through local transmission.

With 75 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Panachikkad, which recorded 56 cases .

As many as 1,646 people recovered from the disease during the day, bringing down the total active cases to 6,658.

Meanwhile, 57,121 people remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 488 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Of this, all but one contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of two cases were yet to be ascertained.

With 58 cases, Vehoochira reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kaviyoor, which reported 30 cases.

The disease also claimed one life in the district

With 1,165 recoveries on the day, the number of active cases stood at 8,450.

(With input from bureau in Pathanamthitta)