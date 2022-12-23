  1. EPaper
87-year-old arrested for stabbing wife to death

December 23, 2022 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Thiruvallam police on Thursday arrested an 87-year-old man on charges of stabbing his wife to death. The deceased has been identified as Jagadamma, 82, a native of Thiruvazhimukku.

According to the police, Balanandan, her husband, stabbed his wife multiple times leading to her death after he picked up a quarrel with her by noon. He stabbed Jagadamma with a knife following a heated argument over some family issues.

The neighbours, who reached the scene upon hearing the cries of the woman, caught hold of Balanandan and handed him over to the police.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

