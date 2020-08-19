87 new cases in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

19 August 2020 19:49 IST

83-year-old dead, toll goes up to 7

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pathanamthitta on Wednesday recorded a sharp rise with 87 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Of the new cases, 75 persons contracted the virus through local contact while seven had come from abroad. The remaining five cases were returnees from other States.

According to officials, 19 cases were linked to the Kadambanad cluster while a medium-scale cluster at Nellad reported eight more cases. Kannamkod cluster reported four cases. The contact sources of at least four cases are yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, the district reported one more COVID-19-related death on Wednesday with an 83-year-old patient dying at the Government Medical College, Kottayam. With this, the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Pathanamthitta rose to seven.

The district currently has 383 active cases and 8,732 persons under observation.