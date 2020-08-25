87 new cases in Kollam

KOLLAM

A total of 87 people from the district, including one health worker, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday.

While 85 patients contracted the virus through contact, one person had travelled from Andhra Pradesh. The Health Department has also confirmed that the deaths of 63-year-old Ayoor resident and an 81-year-old Piravanthur resident are due to COVID-19.

They had died on August 20 and August 23 respectively.

While around 20 persons tested positive from Alappad and Kalluvathukkal, Kollam Corporation also reported a number of contact cases. The health worker is 23-year-old Chitara resident who has been working at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. While the number of recoveries is 57, the number of active cases touched 993 on Tuesday.

Kollam district currently has 9,617 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 42,150. While 119 people completed home quarantine on Tuesday, the Health Department has traced 12,816 primary and 4,139 secondary contacts of the cases. Apart fromDistrict Hospital and Government MCH, eight first-line treatment centres at Valakam, Sasthamcotta, Chavara, Asramam, Vilakudy, Veliyam, Chandanathope and the special centre opened at a Children’s Home are operating in the district.