ADVERTISEMENT

87 candidates file nominations on Wednesday in Kerala

April 03, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Eighty-seven candidates, including Rahul Gandhi, K. Sudhakaran and Shashi Tharoor of the Congress, K. Radhakrishnan and K.K. Shailaja of the CPI(M), and Annie Raja of the CPI filed their nominations on Wednesday for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

In all, 152 nominations were filed on Wednesday since many candidates have submitted multiple sets of nomination forms.

Rahul Gandhi and Annie Raja filed their papers for contesting from Wayanad, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran from Kannur, and Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram. SC/ST Welfare and Devaswoms Minister K. Radhakrishnan, the LDF candidate in Alathur, and former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, the LDF candidate in Vadakara, also filed their nominations on Wednesday.

Other candidates who filed their nominations on the day included IUML leader E.T. Mohammed Basheer, who is the UDF candidate in Malappuram, V.S. Sunil Kumar, the LDF candidate in Thrissur; Shobha Surendran of the BJP (Alappuzha), and V. Joy, the LDF candidate in Attingal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After the filing of nominations began on March 28 in the State, 143 candidates have filed their papers so far. Counting the multiple sets, 234 nominations have been filed. With 11 candidates each, Kollam and Thrissur top the list in the number of candidates. Thursday, April 4, is the last date for filing nominations. The scrutiny of the papers will be held on April 5, Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US