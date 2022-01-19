86.89% of students vaccinated in Wayanad

KALPETTA

19 January 2022 22:23 IST

Special drives to be organised to immunise remaining children

The Wayanad district Health Department has administered the vaccine against the COVID-19 to 86.89% of the students between the age group of 15-18 in the district.

When the vaccination drive started in the district for the age group on January 3, the department had targeted to vaccinate 30,245 students in the district, of whom 25,327 in the age group were vaccinated till Wednesday evening, District Medical Officer K. Sakeena told The Hindu.

The department had organised special vaccination drives across the district, Dr. Sakeena said. Special vaccination drives would be organised to vaccinate the remaining students with the support of Health and Education Department officials, she said. Special drives would also be organised in tribal hamlets for the remaining tribal students in the age group with the support of civic bodies, tribal, health, and education department officials, she said.

Booster doses of vaccine were provided to 7,582 persons, including citizens above 60 years’ old and health workers, and COVID frontliners in the district so far, she said.

All persons above 18 years were given the first dose vaccine and 88% of people were provided the second dose, she said.