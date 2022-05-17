866 people in capital get title deeds

‘Aim to make Kerala a State where everyone possessed land’

‘Aim to make Kerala a State where everyone possessed land’

Revenue Minister K. Rajan on Tuesday distributed title deeds to 866 persons in the district at a pattaya mela organised as part of the hundred day action plan of the State government.

He said that the government was aiming at creating a Kerala where everyone possessed land. Kerala was the first State in the country to implement a Unique Thandapper System.

Steps to digitalise title deeds were progressing. Once e-pattayams came into existence, all land-related documents could be made available through a digi locker system. Mr. Rajan lauded the efforts of the department officials in ensuring title deeds for so many people in the capital city where it was not easy to provide title deeds, considering the existing land-use patterns.

Transport Minister Antony Raju who presided said that the dreams of many to own a piece of land had become a reality. No one had to wait for certificates in village offices due to the digitisation process. Allowing the reuse of certificates had also brought in a positive change.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil was the chief guest at the function.

District Collector Navjot Khosa said that the department was able to distribute title deeds to 866 persons even though the initial aim was only 750.

Smart Village Office

At another function earlier in the day, Mr. Rajan inaugurated the Smart Village Office at Pallikkal in Varkala taluk as well as the taluk emergency operation centre to aid in disaster management efforts. He said that 50,000 people would become landowners in the next one year. The Smart Taluk Office was constructed using ₹44 lakh funds from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

V. Joy, MLA, presided over the function.