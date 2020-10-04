866 infected in Kollam

KOLLAM

The district’s single day spike once again crossed 800 with a total of 866 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.

The new patients include 843 contact cases, 12 health workers, three persons with no known source, two NRIs, and six others who travelled from different States. The Health Department has also confirmed that the death of a 63-year-old Pathanapuram resident is due to COVID-19. Cases with no known source have been reported from Kalluvathukkal, Fatima College Junction, and Chathannur.

While the number of recoveries is 400, Kollam Corporation, Kulasekharapuram, Chavra, Thazhava, Ancahl, Adichanallur and Thekkunbhagam reported most of the new contact cases. The district currently has 19,135 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 2,27,832. While 1,308 persons completed home quarantine on Sunday, the Health Department has traced 46,359 primary and 6,636 secondary contacts of the positive cases. Currently 17 COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) are functioning in Kollam and the total number of active cases is 7,557.