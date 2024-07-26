GIFT a SubscriptionGift
861 flights from Kerala to the Gulf cancelled in April-June: Centre

Updated - July 26, 2024 11:07 am IST

Published - July 26, 2024 11:06 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

As many as 861 flights, or around 4% of the total scheduled flights, to and from Calicut, Kannur, Cochin and Thiruvananthapuram airports in Kerala to the Gulf were cancelled during the three months to June, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry.

Some members of the Lok Sabha from Kerala on Thursday raised the issue of the increased number of flight cancellations. A significant number of people from Kerala are working in Gulf countries. In a written reply to the Lower House, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu said flight cancellations from airports including those in Kerala to the Gulf sector occasionally occur due to weather, technical, operational and miscellaneous reasons. He was responding to a query from Congress member Rajmohan Unnithan.

