86-year-old man killed as crude bomb explodes at Thalassery in Kerala

Published - June 18, 2024 04:02 pm IST - Kannur

Device detonated as Velayudhan examined it, causing severe injuries to his hand and face

The Hindu Bureau

A crude bomb explosion killed an 86-year-old man at Eranjoli, near Thalassery, in Kannur district of Kerala on June 18 afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Velayudhan.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. when Velayudhan went to collect coconuts from an uninhabited house near his residence.

The device detonated as Velayudhan examined it, causing severe injuries to his hand and face.

Despite being rushed to the Thalassery Cooperative Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

A team of police and a bomb squad arrived at the scene. Further investigation is on.

