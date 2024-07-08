ADVERTISEMENT

86-year-old houseowner in Kerala stages sit-in as tenant refuses to vacate

Updated - July 08, 2024 01:49 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 01:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The police had to intervene in a scuffle between a houseowner and his tenant at Ayyappankav in Kerala on Sunday after the houseowner began a sit-in protest in front of a room above his house which he had rented out to the tenant, demanding that he vacate it at the earliest.

The 86-year-old houseowner reportedly said the tenant, a lawyer, was not prompt with rent, neither was he vacating the rented premise despite the rent agreement being not revised. The Ernakulam North police reached the spot and held discussions to settle the issue. The tenant has reportedly sought one months’ time to vacate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US