86-year-old houseowner in Kerala stages sit-in as tenant refuses to vacate

Updated - July 08, 2024 01:49 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 01:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The police had to intervene in a scuffle between a houseowner and his tenant at Ayyappankav in Kerala on Sunday after the houseowner began a sit-in protest in front of a room above his house which he had rented out to the tenant, demanding that he vacate it at the earliest.

The 86-year-old houseowner reportedly said the tenant, a lawyer, was not prompt with rent, neither was he vacating the rented premise despite the rent agreement being not revised. The Ernakulam North police reached the spot and held discussions to settle the issue. The tenant has reportedly sought one months’ time to vacate.

