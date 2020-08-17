86 positive cases in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

17 August 2020 08:03 IST

73 infected through contact, personnel in Aroor police station under quarantine

The district reported 86 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. This includes 73 patients who contracted the disease through local transmission, eight who came from other States and five from abroad.

Of the total contact cases, 16 were reported from Punnapra, another nine from Thumpoly, seven from Kumarapuram and five each from Kallisserry, Pallippuram and Chettikkad.

Police personnel at the Aroor police station have been put in quarantine after a woman civil police officer there tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday. Officials said that police personnel in her contact list were placed in quarantine at the station itself as they wait to take COVID-19 tests. The public have been urged to avoid visiting the station.

District Collector A. Alexander issued an order banning fishing and sale of fish at P.B. Junction and Anchalum Kavu following a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days.

Meanwhile, 30 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease tested negative. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 1,375.

Containment zones

Wards 12 (Valiyamaram) and 39 (Gurumandiram) in Alappuzha municipality, ward 17 in Aryad and ward 2 in Purakkad were declared as containment zones.