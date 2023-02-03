₹859 crore earmarked for development of Scheduled Tribes

February 03, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - KALPETTA

The State Budget made an outlay of ₹859.50 crore for the development of Scheduled Tribe (ST) population.

An amount of ₹657.95 crore has been set apart for the Scheduled Tribe Development department (STDD), while ₹201.55 crore has been earmarked for Local Self-Government Institutions.

An allocation of ₹8.75 crore was made for the scheme named ‘Incentives and assistance to ST Students’, while ₹30 crore was set apart for programmes such as ‘Running of Model Pre- Schools’, ‘Tutorial Scheme for Students’, and ‘Promotion of sports activities among tribespeople’.

An amount of ₹10 crore has been provided for ‘Assistance for self-employment and skill development training for ST youths’ and ₹8.50 crore for ‘Agriculture income initiative for tribespeople’.

In order to provide more manpower days to ST families, an additional 100 days of wage employment (total 200) will be provided to the families under The Kerala Tribal Plus Programme.

The Budget earmarked ₹72.32 crore for institutions managed by the ST department, of which ₹55 crore will be provided for running model residential schools, ₹3 crore for managing post-metric hostels, ₹7.02 crore for improving facilities at pre- and post-metric hostels, and ₹4 crore for construction of hostels and schools.

An amount of ₹6 crore was allocated for ‘Assistance for marriage of ST girls’ scheme and ₹2.5 crore for ‘Assistance for sickle cell anaemia patients’. The Budget provided ₹17 crore for the ‘Janani Janma Raksha’ scheme and ₹40 lakh for ‘Assistance to traditional tribal healers’.

An allocation of ₹25 crore was made for the Food Support and Food Security Programme in tribal areas, and ₹30 crore for Comprehensive Tribal Healthcare.

The Budget earmarked ₹57.20 crore for the ‘House construction or completion of incomplete houses’ scheme.

An allocation of ₹45 crore was made towards corpus fund for filling critical gap that may occur in the provision allocated for various ST Sub Plans and ₹50 crore for the Ambedkar Settlement Development Scheme.

An amount of ₹45 crore was provided for the ‘Resettlement of landless tribal people scheme, and ₹32.35 crore for the execution of human resources support scheme in tribal areas.

The Budget set apart ₹19.13 crore for providing honorarium to tribal promoters.