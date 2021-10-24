8,538 new cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

24 October 2021 20:46 IST

The State on Sunday logged 8,538 new cases of COVID-19 when 79,100 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The active case pool has 77,363 patients, with 11,366 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 10% of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

The official cumulative case fatality now stands at 28,592 with the State adding 363 deaths to the official list. These include 71 deaths which occurred in the past few days, 211 undeclared deaths of the period before June 2021 and 81 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

Current ICU occupancy in both public and private hospitals declined further to 1,214. The number of patients requiring ventilator support has also come down to 483.

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 545. The total number of persons currently admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals has declined to 8,629.

The cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 49,15,331 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam has the highest number of new cases with 1,481 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 1,210, Thrissur 852, Kottayam 777, Kozhikode 679, Idukki 633, Kollam 554, Malappuram 430, Kannur 419, Palakkad 352, Pathanamthitta 348, Alappuzha 333, Wayanad 311 and Kasaragod 159.