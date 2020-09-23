852 positive cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

23 September 2020

640 get disease through local contact, 25 health workers infected

The district’s COVID-19 caseload went up by 852 cases on Wednesday, while the death toll rose to 183 with three more recent deaths attributed to the disease.

Local transmission accounted for 640 cases, even as a sharp rise was noted in the number of cases where the source of infection was not immediately known. On Wednesday, the district reported 184 cases in this category, health officials said.

The deceased included a 68-year-old man from Puthukurichi who died on August 27; 49-year-old woman from Peroorkada who died on August 29; and a 64-year-old man from Peyad who died on September 18.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during his customary COVID-19 briefing, said a serious situation persists in the district. He expressed concern over the rise in number of patients below the age of 10 and above 60 and the cases where the source of infection remained vague.

The Chief Minister appealed to asymptomatic COVID-positive patients who can safely opt for home isolation to do so subject to conditions set by the Health Department. Doing so will ensure adequate facilities for COVID-positive patients who need institutional care, he said.

Wednesday’s caseload included 344 women and 508 men. Children aged below 10 numbered 78. As many as 118 persons were above the age of 60. The number of recoveries stood at 321.

Twenty-five more health workers have tested positive for the virus in the district. Meanwhile, 22 more police personnel have tested positive for the virus. This include six personnel attached to the Thumba station. With this the number of personnel from this station alone diagnosed with the disease has touched 17. Three personnel attached to Thiruvananthapuram rural police including a Grade SI and one person attached to the control room (Thiruvananthapuram city) also have tested positive.

Ten personnel attached to the Fire and Rescue Services station, Attingal, were diagnosed with the disease on Wednesday.

As many as 2,236 persons were newly placed under disease surveillance on Wednesday. With this, the number of people under observation in Thiruvananthapuram district has risen to 26,816.