852 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 January 2022 19:36 IST

The district logged 852 COVID-19 cases on and 486 recoveries on Wednesday. The test positivity rate stood at 10.1%.

The number of active cases stood at 3,324, the district administration said.

The ex gratia assistance of ₹50,000 announced by the government for the kin of COVID-19 victims was issued to 2,640 people in the district, District Collector Navjot Khosa said. Till January 4, a total of ₹9.43 crore was disbursed as assistance.

The administration had received 3,009 applications in all, Ms, Khosa said.

Members of the public can apply via the website relief.kerala.gov.in or through the village offices. Applications should be accompanied by copies of the the death certificate of the deceased, death certificate issued by the ICMR/death declaration certificate, ration card of the applicant, Aadhaar card and bank pass book and a document establishing the relationship of the applicant to the deceased.