85-year-old man contracts COVID-19 in Malappuram

An 85-year-old man from Kariyamad near Poonthanam, Keezhattur, in the district was found COVID-19 positive on Thursday. He was admitted to Government Medical College, Manjeri. There are 11 other affected persons in the district.

His son, who returned after Umra pilgrimage on March 11, had visited and interacted with him. He reached City Hospital at Pattikkad on March 26 morning when he developed a fever and cough. He returned home after getting medicines in the afternoon. He reached the hospital on March 28 morning again and took an injection. He reached a private clinic at Akkaparamba on March 29 and 30 morning and took an injection. However, he did not step out of his vehicle on those occasions. He was administered an injection in the same manner on March 31 night also.

He reached City Hospital at Pattikkad on March 31 evening, and his blood sample was taken for testing. He was admitted to MES Medical College, Perinthalmanna, on March 31 night. He was shifted to Government Medical College, Manjeri, at 3.30 a.m. on April 1.

His wife, son, daughter-in-law and their children are in quarantine at Government Medical College, Manjeri.

His son had returned after Umra from Jeddah by Saudi Arabian Airlines flight SV 746 to Karipur at 10.20 a.m. on March 11. All passengers who travelled on this flight should contact the district control cell for COVID-19 and should enter in self-quarantine. They should not directly go to any hospital if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19, said District Collector Jafer Malik.

The control cell can be reached at 0483 2737858, 2737857, 2733251, 2733252, 2733253.

13,936 in quarantine

Meanwhile, 1,156 more people were put in quarantine in the district on Thursday, taking the total number in isolation to 13,936. As many as 63 of them are in different hospitals.

Woman recovers

Meanwhile, the first COVID-19 case of Malappuram, a woman from Vaniyambalam near Wandoor, got cured. District Medical Officer K. Sakeena said that the woman at Government Medical College, Manjeri, was virus-free and cured and could go home in a day or two. The woman had been found COVID-19 positive on March 16.