85 test positive in Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA

01 August 2020 23:39 IST

85 people including 12 who landed from abroad tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Saturday.

According to officials, 59 contracted the virus through local transmission while 14 people came from other States.

Meanwhile, two limited clusters of COVID-19 have developed at Kottangal and Kuttappuzha. While the Kuttapuzha cluster reported at least 17 cases, in the Kottangal cluster four cases were reported. The contact source of about seven persons are yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, 42 people recovered. The district currently has 469 active cases.

