85% placement at IIIC, Chavara

At a time when National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) studies reveal that the employability among technical graduates is only 17%, the Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Construction (IIIC), Chavara, has registered 85% placement for the current batch of students.

IIIC officials expect it to hit 100 by the end of this financial year.

The institute, started by Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE) under the Department of Labour with the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) as the skills partner, offers technician, supervisory and managerial courses.

Unique institution

“This is a unique institution in the country. Academia-industry interface, student-centric internship, interventions in technical domain and communication skills are major reasons for the increase in placement rates,” says T.P. Sethumadhavan, director, UL Education, ULCCS.

The IIIC has been conducting an academia-industry interface, Placex, on an annual basis to identify job roles and courses based on industry needs.

“Recent findings by the International Labour Organisation reveal that future skills are changing and thus in tune with these changes future jobs will also change. Taking into account the major changes taking place in the industry, academia, research and technology in construction, infrastructure and allied sectors, the IIIC makes appropriate modifications in the curriculum,” Mr. Sethumadhavan said.

Eligibility

Basic eligibility for technician level courses is Class 8/SSLC while Plus Two, Diploma and ITI certificate holders can apply for supervisory-level courses.

Graduates, including engineering graduates, can apply for different managerial level courses. The courses cover different sectors, including construction and infrastructure, hospitality management, retail management, IT and IT- enabled services, urban planning and interior design. All courses are recognised by the government of Kerala and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

“Moreover, the All India Council for Technical Education, All India Management Association and International Facility Management Association, Cambridge English and Construction Skill Development Council of India approved courses are offered at the IIIC. Students above 17 years of age can enrol for the Cambridge English programme which will improve their English communication and employability,” the director said.