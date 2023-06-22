85% of waste from dumping spots removed: Minister

June 22, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Waste had been removed from 4,711 of the 5,567 dumping spots identified in the State, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh has said.

He was addressing a press conference along with Minister for Health Veena George after a joint meeting of Ministers for Local Self-Governments, Health, and General Education as part of strengthening steps against spread of communicable diseases here on Thursday.

Mr. Rajesh said 84.89% of the waste had been removed, adding that the remaining would be removed soon.

The cooperation of people was imperative in waste management and removal, he said. Even after waste was removed from various sites, it was dumped there again. Waste had to be removed from the Thamarassery ghat road in Kozhikode district thrice in two weeks. This was a serious problem, he pointed out.

Enforcement had been strengthened to prevent dumping of waste, seize vehicles, and impose fines. Two enforcement squads had been functioning in each district since April. The Vigilance squad of the Local Self-Govenments department too was active. Waste dumping spots had to be identified and recorded on the department website. Even if waste was removed from there, it should be intimated on the portal, he said.

The department had started promotion programmes as part of waste removal activities ahead of the rains. As part of this, 5,592 wards in the State had been declared zero-waste wards. As many as 99.14% of wards had attained the open defecation-free (ODF) status, Mr. Rajesh said.

In May alone, 5.355 tonne of waste was removed by the Clean Kerala Company. This was 43% more than last year. As much as 63% more plastic waste too had been removed as compared to last year.

Stray dog menace

More ABC (Animal Birth Control) centres to sterilise stray dogs could not be started owing to strict Union government rules, the Minister said.

Only if a doctor who had performed 2,000 sterilisation procedures was available could an ABC centre be given recognition as per rules. Starting ABC centres adhering to these rules was tough. The government could act in this matter only by following laws. The State government had decided to challenge legally the rules required to start ABC centres, he added.

