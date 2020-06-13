85 new cases in the State

Thiruvananthapuram

13 June 2020 21:14 IST

Kerala reported 85 cases of COVID-19 and 46 recoveries on Saturday, taking the total number of active cases in the State to 1,342.

Of the new cases, 71 are imported cases of infection diagnosed in people who have come to the State from abroad, while 14 are cases of local transmission acquired through contact with known or unknown sources of infection.

The cumulative number of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began in Kerala is 2,407.

